100 hkd
23.86 bgn

1.00000 HKD = 0.23859 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 BGN
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
100 HKD23.85910 BGN
200 HKD47.71820 BGN
300 HKD71.57730 BGN
500 HKD119.29550 BGN
1000 HKD238.59100 BGN
2000 HKD477.18200 BGN
2500 HKD596.47750 BGN
3000 HKD715.77300 BGN
4000 HKD954.36400 BGN
5000 HKD1192.95500 BGN
10000 HKD2385.91000 BGN
20000 HKD4771.82000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BGN4.19127 HKD
5 BGN20.95635 HKD
10 BGN41.91270 HKD
20 BGN83.82540 HKD
50 BGN209.56350 HKD
100 BGN419.12700 HKD
250 BGN1047.81750 HKD
500 BGN2095.63500 HKD
1000 BGN4191.27000 HKD
2000 BGN8382.54000 HKD
5000 BGN20956.35000 HKD
10000 BGN41912.70000 HKD