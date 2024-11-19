2,000 Bulgarian levs to Hong Kong dollars
Convert BGN to HKD at the real exchange rate
BGN to HKD conversion chart
1 BGN = 4.20887 HKD
0
|1 BGN to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.3427
|4.4609
|Low
|4.1887
|4.1887
|Average
|4.2723
|4.3595
|Change
|-2.50%
|-5.29%
|View full history
1 BGN to HKD stats
The performance of BGN to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3427 and a 30 day low of 4.1887. This means the 30 day average was 4.2723. The change for BGN to HKD was -2.50.
The performance of BGN to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4609 and a 90 day low of 4.1887. This means the 90 day average was 4.3595. The change for BGN to HKD was -5.29.
Beware of bad exchange rates.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
|100 HKD
|23.75940 BGN
|200 HKD
|47.51880 BGN
|300 HKD
|71.27820 BGN
|500 HKD
|118.79700 BGN
|1000 HKD
|237.59400 BGN
|2000 HKD
|475.18800 BGN
|2500 HKD
|593.98500 BGN
|3000 HKD
|712.78200 BGN
|4000 HKD
|950.37600 BGN
|5000 HKD
|1,187.97000 BGN
|10000 HKD
|2,375.94000 BGN
|20000 HKD
|4,751.88000 BGN