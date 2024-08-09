1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Euros

Convert BGN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
511.36 eur

лв1.000 BGN = €0.5114 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51210.5124
Low0.51060.5102
Average0.51130.5113
Change0.04%0.00%
View full history

1 BGN to EUR stats

The performance of BGN to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5121 and a 30 day low of 0.5106. This means the 30 day average was 0.5113. The change for BGN to EUR was 0.04.

The performance of BGN to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5124 and a 90 day low of 0.5102. This means the 90 day average was 0.5113. The change for BGN to EUR was 0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3240.78418.319
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.661.4450.85619.998
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.993
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.343

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Euro
1 BGN0.51136 EUR
5 BGN2.55678 EUR
10 BGN5.11357 EUR
20 BGN10.22714 EUR
50 BGN25.56785 EUR
100 BGN51.13570 EUR
250 BGN127.83925 EUR
500 BGN255.67850 EUR
1000 BGN511.35700 EUR
2000 BGN1,022.71400 EUR
5000 BGN2,556.78500 EUR
10000 BGN5,113.57000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bulgarian Lev
1 EUR1.95558 BGN
5 EUR9.77790 BGN
10 EUR19.55580 BGN
20 EUR39.11160 BGN
50 EUR97.77900 BGN
100 EUR195.55800 BGN
250 EUR488.89500 BGN
500 EUR977.79000 BGN
1000 EUR1,955.58000 BGN
2000 EUR3,911.16000 BGN
5000 EUR9,777.90000 BGN
10000 EUR19,555.80000 BGN