Bulgarian lev to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Euros is currently 0.511 today, reflecting a 0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.512 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 0.511 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 0.133% increase in value.