불가리아 레프 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

실제 환율로 BGN → AED 변환

1,000 bgn
2,059.67 aed

1.00000 BGN = 2.05967 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8611151.0968591.07331.467531.637460.93350518.6319
1 GBP1.1612911.27375105.7621.704211.901551.0840721.6368
1 USD0.91170.785083183.03171.337951.492870.8510516.9867
1 INR0.01098020.009455230.012043610.01611370.01797950.01024970.204581

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 아랍에미리트 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AED을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → AED 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 BGN2.05967 AED
5 BGN10.29835 AED
10 BGN20.59670 AED
20 BGN41.19340 AED
50 BGN102.98350 AED
100 BGN205.96700 AED
250 BGN514.91750 AED
500 BGN1029.83500 AED
1000 BGN2059.67000 AED
2000 BGN4119.34000 AED
5000 BGN10298.35000 AED
10000 BGN20596.70000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / 불가리아 레프
1 AED0.48551 BGN
5 AED2.42758 BGN
10 AED4.85515 BGN
20 AED9.71030 BGN
50 AED24.27575 BGN
100 AED48.55150 BGN
250 AED121.37875 BGN
500 AED242.75750 BGN
1000 AED485.51500 BGN
2000 AED971.03000 BGN
5000 AED2427.57500 BGN
10000 AED4855.15000 BGN