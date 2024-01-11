중국 위안화 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

실제 환율로 CNY → AED 변환

1,000 cny
512.05 aed

1.00000 CNY = 0.51205 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 아랍에미리트 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AED을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → AED 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 CNY0.51205 AED
5 CNY2.56026 AED
10 CNY5.12053 AED
20 CNY10.24106 AED
50 CNY25.60265 AED
100 CNY51.20530 AED
250 CNY128.01325 AED
500 CNY256.02650 AED
1000 CNY512.05300 AED
2000 CNY1024.10600 AED
5000 CNY2560.26500 AED
10000 CNY5120.53000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1.95292 CNY
5 AED9.76460 CNY
10 AED19.52920 CNY
20 AED39.05840 CNY
50 AED97.64600 CNY
100 AED195.29200 CNY
250 AED488.23000 CNY
500 AED976.46000 CNY
1000 AED1952.92000 CNY
2000 AED3905.84000 CNY
5000 AED9764.60000 CNY
10000 AED19529.20000 CNY