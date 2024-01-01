2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Japanese yen

Convert IDR to JPY at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
19 jpy

Rp1.000 IDR = ¥0.009388 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
IDR to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 IDR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00950.0100
Low0.00900.0090
Average0.00930.0095
Change4.46%-1.94%
1 IDR to JPY stats

The performance of IDR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0095 and a 30 day low of 0.0090. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for IDR to JPY was 4.46.

The performance of IDR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0100 and a 90 day low of 0.0090. This means the 90 day average was 0.0095. The change for IDR to JPY was -1.94.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9630.9061.3091.4881.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.66911.4441.6431.4950.8438.607
1 SGD0.76464.1650.69211.1371.0350.5835.96

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Japanese Yen
1 IDR0.00939 JPY
5 IDR0.04694 JPY
10 IDR0.09388 JPY
20 IDR0.18777 JPY
50 IDR0.46942 JPY
100 IDR0.93884 JPY
250 IDR2.34710 JPY
500 IDR4.69421 JPY
1000 IDR9.38841 JPY
2000 IDR18.77682 JPY
5000 IDR46.94205 JPY
10000 IDR93.88410 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indonesian Rupiah
100 JPY10,651.40000 IDR
1000 JPY106,514.00000 IDR
1500 JPY159,771.00000 IDR
2000 JPY213,028.00000 IDR
3000 JPY319,542.00000 IDR
5000 JPY532,570.00000 IDR
5400 JPY575,175.60000 IDR
10000 JPY1,065,140.00000 IDR
15000 JPY1,597,710.00000 IDR
20000 JPY2,130,280.00000 IDR
25000 JPY2,662,850.00000 IDR
30000 JPY3,195,420.00000 IDR