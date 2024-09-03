5,000 Hungarian forints to Japanese yen

Convert HUF to JPY at the real exchange rate

5,000 huf
2,040 jpy

Ft1.000 HUF = ¥0.4080 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
HUF to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 HUF to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41380.4448
Low0.39730.3973
Average0.40880.4242
Change2.21%-5.99%
1 HUF to JPY stats

The performance of HUF to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4138 and a 30 day low of 0.3973. This means the 30 day average was 0.4088. The change for HUF to JPY was 2.21.

The performance of HUF to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4448 and a 90 day low of 0.3973. This means the 90 day average was 0.4242. The change for HUF to JPY was -5.99.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Japanese Yen
2000 HUF815.98000 JPY
5000 HUF2,039.95000 JPY
10000 HUF4,079.90000 JPY
15000 HUF6,119.85000 JPY
20000 HUF8,159.80000 JPY
30000 HUF12,239.70000 JPY
40000 HUF16,319.60000 JPY
50000 HUF20,399.50000 JPY
60000 HUF24,479.40000 JPY
100000 HUF40,799.00000 JPY
150000 HUF61,198.50000 JPY
200000 HUF81,598.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hungarian Forint
100 JPY245.10400 HUF
1000 JPY2,451.04000 HUF
1500 JPY3,676.56000 HUF
2000 JPY4,902.08000 HUF
3000 JPY7,353.12000 HUF
5000 JPY12,255.20000 HUF
5400 JPY13,235.61600 HUF
10000 JPY24,510.40000 HUF
15000 JPY36,765.60000 HUF
20000 JPY49,020.80000 HUF
25000 JPY61,276.00000 HUF
30000 JPY73,531.20000 HUF