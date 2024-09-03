2,000 Hungarian forints to Japanese yen
Convert HUF to JPY at the real exchange rate
HUF to JPY conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.40819 JPY
0
|1 HUF to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4138
|0.4448
|Low
|0.3973
|0.3973
|Average
|0.4088
|0.4242
|Change
|2.26%
|-5.95%
1 HUF to JPY stats
The performance of HUF to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4138 and a 30 day low of 0.3973. This means the 30 day average was 0.4088. The change for HUF to JPY was 2.26.
The performance of HUF to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4448 and a 90 day low of 0.3973. This means the 90 day average was 0.4242. The change for HUF to JPY was -5.95.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Japanese Yen
|2000 HUF
|816.38000 JPY
|5000 HUF
|2,040.95000 JPY
|10000 HUF
|4,081.90000 JPY
|15000 HUF
|6,122.85000 JPY
|20000 HUF
|8,163.80000 JPY
|30000 HUF
|12,245.70000 JPY
|40000 HUF
|16,327.60000 JPY
|50000 HUF
|20,409.50000 JPY
|60000 HUF
|24,491.40000 JPY
|100000 HUF
|40,819.00000 JPY
|150000 HUF
|61,228.50000 JPY
|200000 HUF
|81,638.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Hungarian Forint
|100 JPY
|244.98400 HUF
|1000 JPY
|2,449.84000 HUF
|1500 JPY
|3,674.76000 HUF
|2000 JPY
|4,899.68000 HUF
|3000 JPY
|7,349.52000 HUF
|5000 JPY
|12,249.20000 HUF
|5400 JPY
|13,229.13600 HUF
|10000 JPY
|24,498.40000 HUF
|15000 JPY
|36,747.60000 HUF
|20000 JPY
|48,996.80000 HUF
|25000 JPY
|61,246.00000 HUF
|30000 JPY
|73,495.20000 HUF