Convert CAD to JPY at the real exchange rate

2,000 Canadian dollars to Japanese yen

2,000 cad
2,27,956 jpy

C$1.000 CAD = ¥114.0 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:13
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5790.9320.785278.61.5137.25458.756
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.68410.842298.9521.6247.78463.048
1 GBP1.275106.5251.1881355.091.9299.24674.888

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 CAD113,97800 JPY
5 CAD569,89000 JPY
10 CAD1.139,78000 JPY
20 CAD2.279,56000 JPY
50 CAD5.698,90000 JPY
100 CAD11.397,80000 JPY
250 CAD28.494,50000 JPY
500 CAD56.989,00000 JPY
1000 CAD113.978,00000 JPY
2000 CAD227.956,00000 JPY
5000 CAD569.890,00000 JPY
10000 CAD1.139.780,00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Canadian Dollar
100 JPY0,87736 CAD
1000 JPY8,77361 CAD
1500 JPY13,16041 CAD
2000 JPY17,54722 CAD
3000 JPY26,32083 CAD
5000 JPY43,86805 CAD
5400 JPY47,37749 CAD
10000 JPY87,73610 CAD
15000 JPY131,60415 CAD
20000 JPY175,47220 CAD
25000 JPY219,34025 CAD
30000 JPY263,20830 CAD