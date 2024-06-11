Canadian dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Japanese yen is currently 113,978 today, reflecting a -0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.503% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 114,332 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 113,040 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.415% increase in value.