300 Hong Kong dollars to British pounds sterling
Convert HKD to GBP at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / British Pound Sterling
|100 HKD
|10.57520 GBP
|200 HKD
|21.15040 GBP
|300 HKD
|31.72560 GBP
|500 HKD
|52.87600 GBP
|1000 HKD
|105.75200 GBP
|2000 HKD
|211.50400 GBP
|2500 HKD
|264.38000 GBP
|3000 HKD
|317.25600 GBP
|4000 HKD
|423.00800 GBP
|5000 HKD
|528.76000 GBP
|10000 HKD
|1057.52000 GBP
|20000 HKD
|2115.04000 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 GBP
|9.45612 HKD
|5 GBP
|47.28060 HKD
|10 GBP
|94.56120 HKD
|20 GBP
|189.12240 HKD
|50 GBP
|472.80600 HKD
|100 GBP
|945.61200 HKD
|250 GBP
|2364.03000 HKD
|500 GBP
|4728.06000 HKD
|1000 GBP
|9456.12000 HKD
|2000 GBP
|18912.24000 HKD
|5000 GBP
|47280.60000 HKD
|10000 GBP
|94561.20000 HKD