100 Turkish liras to British pounds sterling

Convert TRY to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 try
2.72 gbp

1.00000 TRY = 0.02722 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / British Pound Sterling
1 TRY0.02722 GBP
5 TRY0.13609 GBP
10 TRY0.27219 GBP
20 TRY0.54437 GBP
50 TRY1.36092 GBP
100 TRY2.72185 GBP
250 TRY6.80462 GBP
500 TRY13.60925 GBP
1000 TRY27.21850 GBP
2000 TRY54.43700 GBP
5000 TRY136.09250 GBP
10000 TRY272.18500 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkish Lira
1 GBP36.73980 TRY
5 GBP183.69900 TRY
10 GBP367.39800 TRY
20 GBP734.79600 TRY
50 GBP1836.99000 TRY
100 GBP3673.98000 TRY
250 GBP9184.95000 TRY
500 GBP18369.90000 TRY
1000 GBP36739.80000 TRY
2000 GBP73479.60000 TRY
5000 GBP183699.00000 TRY
10000 GBP367398.00000 TRY