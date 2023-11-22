500 British pounds sterling to Turkish liras

Convert GBP to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
18,049.75 try

1.00000 GBP = 36.09950 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9177583.31451.52672149.1551.373750.88381.65975
1 EUR1.0896190.77951.66351162.531.496840.9631.80846
1 INR0.01200270.011015710.01832481.790260.01648870.0106080.0199215
1 AUD0.6550.60113854.571197.69650.8998060.5788891.08714

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Turkish Lira
1 GBP36.09950 TRY
5 GBP180.49750 TRY
10 GBP360.99500 TRY
20 GBP721.99000 TRY
50 GBP1804.97500 TRY
100 GBP3609.95000 TRY
250 GBP9024.87500 TRY
500 GBP18049.75000 TRY
1000 GBP36099.50000 TRY
2000 GBP72199.00000 TRY
5000 GBP180497.50000 TRY
10000 GBP360995.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / British Pound Sterling
1 TRY0.02770 GBP
5 TRY0.13851 GBP
10 TRY0.27701 GBP
20 TRY0.55402 GBP
50 TRY1.38506 GBP
100 TRY2.77012 GBP
250 TRY6.92530 GBP
500 TRY13.85060 GBP
1000 TRY27.70120 GBP
2000 TRY55.40240 GBP
5000 TRY138.50600 GBP
10000 TRY277.01200 GBP