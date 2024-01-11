루마니아 레우 → 필리핀 페소

실제 환율로 RON → PHP 변환

1,000 ron
12,349.50 php

1.00000 RON = 12.34950 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 필리핀 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PHP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → PHP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 필리핀 페소
1 RON12.34950 PHP
5 RON61.74750 PHP
10 RON123.49500 PHP
20 RON246.99000 PHP
50 RON617.47500 PHP
100 RON1234.95000 PHP
250 RON3087.37500 PHP
500 RON6174.75000 PHP
1000 RON12349.50000 PHP
2000 RON24699.00000 PHP
5000 RON61747.50000 PHP
10000 RON123495.00000 PHP
환율 필리핀 페소 / 루마니아 레우
1 PHP0.08097 RON
5 PHP0.40487 RON
10 PHP0.80975 RON
20 PHP1.61950 RON
50 PHP4.04874 RON
100 PHP8.09748 RON
250 PHP20.24370 RON
500 PHP40.48740 RON
1000 PHP80.97480 RON
2000 PHP161.94960 RON
5000 PHP404.87400 RON
10000 PHP809.74800 RON