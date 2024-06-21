5 루마니아 레우 → 필리핀 페소

실제 환율로 RON → PHP 변환

5 ron
63.32 php

L1.000 RON = ₱12.66 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
환율 루마니아 레우 / 필리핀 페소
1 RON12.66440 PHP
5 RON63.32200 PHP
10 RON126.64400 PHP
20 RON253.28800 PHP
50 RON633.22000 PHP
100 RON1,266.44000 PHP
250 RON3,166.10000 PHP
500 RON6,332.20000 PHP
1000 RON12,664.40000 PHP
2000 RON25,328.80000 PHP
5000 RON63,322.00000 PHP
10000 RON126,644.00000 PHP
환율 필리핀 페소 / 루마니아 레우
1 PHP0.07896 RON
5 PHP0.39481 RON
10 PHP0.78961 RON
20 PHP1.57923 RON
50 PHP3.94807 RON
100 PHP7.89614 RON
250 PHP19.74035 RON
500 PHP39.48070 RON
1000 PHP78.96140 RON
2000 PHP157.92280 RON
5000 PHP394.80700 RON
10000 PHP789.61400 RON