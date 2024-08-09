1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Philippine pesos

Convert BGN to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
31,963.40 php

лв1.000 BGN = ₱31.96 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.566632.7388
Low31.963431.6267
Average32.404032.2989
Change-0.98%0.82%
View full history

1 BGN to PHP stats

The performance of BGN to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.5666 and a 30 day low of 31.9634. This means the 30 day average was 32.4040. The change for BGN to PHP was -0.98.

The performance of BGN to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.7388 and a 90 day low of 31.6267. This means the 90 day average was 32.2989. The change for BGN to PHP was 0.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Philippine Peso
1 BGN31.96340 PHP
5 BGN159.81700 PHP
10 BGN319.63400 PHP
20 BGN639.26800 PHP
50 BGN1,598.17000 PHP
100 BGN3,196.34000 PHP
250 BGN7,990.85000 PHP
500 BGN15,981.70000 PHP
1000 BGN31,963.40000 PHP
2000 BGN63,926.80000 PHP
5000 BGN159,817.00000 PHP
10000 BGN319,634.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 PHP0.03129 BGN
5 PHP0.15643 BGN
10 PHP0.31286 BGN
20 PHP0.62571 BGN
50 PHP1.56429 BGN
100 PHP3.12857 BGN
250 PHP7.82143 BGN
500 PHP15.64285 BGN
1000 PHP31.28570 BGN
2000 PHP62.57140 BGN
5000 PHP156.42850 BGN
10000 PHP312.85700 BGN