2000 Czech korunas to Philippine pesos

Convert CZK to PHP at the real exchange rate

2000 czk
4943.60 php

1.00000 CZK = 2.47180 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090390.87111.491581.663690.962818.7466
1 GBP1.1467911.2503104.2061.710471.907841.1041321.4977
1 USD0.917150.799808183.3451.368051.52590.8830517.194
1 INR0.01100460.009596350.011998310.01641430.01830830.01059510.206299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Philippine Peso
1 CZK2.47180 PHP
5 CZK12.35900 PHP
10 CZK24.71800 PHP
20 CZK49.43600 PHP
50 CZK123.59000 PHP
100 CZK247.18000 PHP
250 CZK617.95000 PHP
500 CZK1235.90000 PHP
1000 CZK2471.80000 PHP
2000 CZK4943.60000 PHP
5000 CZK12359.00000 PHP
10000 CZK24718.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PHP0.40456 CZK
5 PHP2.02282 CZK
10 PHP4.04564 CZK
20 PHP8.09128 CZK
50 PHP20.22820 CZK
100 PHP40.45640 CZK
250 PHP101.14100 CZK
500 PHP202.28200 CZK
1000 PHP404.56400 CZK
2000 PHP809.12800 CZK
5000 PHP2022.82000 CZK
10000 PHP4045.64000 CZK