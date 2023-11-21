100 Euros to Philippine pesos

Convert EUR to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 eur
6,054.58 php

1.00000 EUR = 60.54580 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090290.84021.494611.662650.9639518.7656
1 GBP1.1492911.2529104.3971.717661.910781.1078621.5662
1 USD0.917250.798148183.32431.370951.525090.884217.213
1 INR0.01100830.009578820.012001310.01645320.0183030.01061160.206578

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Philippine Peso
1 EUR60.54580 PHP
5 EUR302.72900 PHP
10 EUR605.45800 PHP
20 EUR1210.91600 PHP
50 EUR3027.29000 PHP
100 EUR6054.58000 PHP
250 EUR15136.45000 PHP
500 EUR30272.90000 PHP
1000 EUR60545.80000 PHP
2000 EUR121091.60000 PHP
5000 EUR302729.00000 PHP
10000 EUR605458.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Euro
1 PHP0.01652 EUR
5 PHP0.08258 EUR
10 PHP0.16516 EUR
20 PHP0.33033 EUR
50 PHP0.82582 EUR
100 PHP1.65164 EUR
250 PHP4.12910 EUR
500 PHP8.25820 EUR
1000 PHP16.51640 EUR
2000 PHP33.03280 EUR
5000 PHP82.58200 EUR
10000 PHP165.16400 EUR