5 Euros to Philippine pesos

Convert EUR to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 eur
302.98 php

1.00000 EUR = 60.59590 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090290.8481.49451.662270.964118.7622
1 GBP1.1492911.25295104.411.717611.910421.1080321.5631
1 USD0.917250.798116183.33151.370851.524740.8842517.2099
1 INR0.01100740.009577610.012000310.01645060.01829730.01061120.206523

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Philippine Peso
1 EUR60.59590 PHP
5 EUR302.97950 PHP
10 EUR605.95900 PHP
20 EUR1211.91800 PHP
50 EUR3029.79500 PHP
100 EUR6059.59000 PHP
250 EUR15148.97500 PHP
500 EUR30297.95000 PHP
1000 EUR60595.90000 PHP
2000 EUR121191.80000 PHP
5000 EUR302979.50000 PHP
10000 EUR605959.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Euro
1 PHP0.01650 EUR
5 PHP0.08251 EUR
10 PHP0.16503 EUR
20 PHP0.33006 EUR
50 PHP0.82514 EUR
100 PHP1.65028 EUR
250 PHP4.12570 EUR
500 PHP8.25140 EUR
1000 PHP16.50280 EUR
2000 PHP33.00560 EUR
5000 PHP82.51400 EUR
10000 PHP165.02800 EUR