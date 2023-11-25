1 Singapore dollar to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert SGD to AED at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
2.74 aed

1.00000 SGD = 2.74208 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SGD2.74208 AED
5 SGD13.71040 AED
10 SGD27.42080 AED
20 SGD54.84160 AED
50 SGD137.10400 AED
100 SGD274.20800 AED
250 SGD685.52000 AED
500 SGD1371.04000 AED
1000 SGD2742.08000 AED
2000 SGD5484.16000 AED
5000 SGD13710.40000 AED
10000 SGD27420.80000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 AED0.36469 SGD
5 AED1.82343 SGD
10 AED3.64687 SGD
20 AED7.29374 SGD
50 AED18.23435 SGD
100 AED36.46870 SGD
250 AED91.17175 SGD
500 AED182.34350 SGD
1000 AED364.68700 SGD
2000 AED729.37400 SGD
5000 AED1823.43500 SGD
10000 AED3646.87000 SGD