5 Malaysian ringgits to Indian rupees

Convert MYR to INR at the real exchange rate

5 myr
89.08 inr

1.00000 MYR = 17.81640 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Indian Rupee
1 MYR17.81640 INR
5 MYR89.08200 INR
10 MYR178.16400 INR
20 MYR356.32800 INR
50 MYR890.82000 INR
100 MYR1781.64000 INR
250 MYR4454.10000 INR
500 MYR8908.20000 INR
1000 MYR17816.40000 INR
2000 MYR35632.80000 INR
5000 MYR89082.00000 INR
10000 MYR178164.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 INR0.05613 MYR
5 INR0.28064 MYR
10 INR0.56128 MYR
20 INR1.12256 MYR
50 INR2.80640 MYR
100 INR5.61280 MYR
250 INR14.03200 MYR
500 INR28.06400 MYR
1000 INR56.12800 MYR
2000 INR112.25600 MYR
5000 INR280.64000 MYR
10000 INR561.28000 MYR