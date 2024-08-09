5,000 Bulgarian levs to Norwegian kroner

Convert BGN to NOK at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
30,163.55 nok

лв1.000 BGN = kr6.033 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.16096.1609
Low5.93265.7717
Average6.06025.9303
Change1.69%0.99%
View full history

1 BGN to NOK stats

The performance of BGN to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1609 and a 30 day low of 5.9326. This means the 30 day average was 6.0602. The change for BGN to NOK was 1.69.

The performance of BGN to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1609 and a 90 day low of 5.7717. This means the 90 day average was 5.9303. The change for BGN to NOK was 0.99.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Norwegian Krone
1 BGN6.03271 NOK
5 BGN30.16355 NOK
10 BGN60.32710 NOK
20 BGN120.65420 NOK
50 BGN301.63550 NOK
100 BGN603.27100 NOK
250 BGN1,508.17750 NOK
500 BGN3,016.35500 NOK
1000 BGN6,032.71000 NOK
2000 BGN12,065.42000 NOK
5000 BGN30,163.55000 NOK
10000 BGN60,327.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 NOK0.16576 BGN
5 NOK0.82882 BGN
10 NOK1.65763 BGN
20 NOK3.31526 BGN
50 NOK8.28815 BGN
100 NOK16.57630 BGN
250 NOK41.44075 BGN
500 NOK82.88150 BGN
1000 NOK165.76300 BGN
2000 NOK331.52600 BGN
5000 NOK828.81500 BGN
10000 NOK1,657.63000 BGN