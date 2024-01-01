British pounds sterling to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert GBP to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
2,276.97 ang

1.000 GBP = 2.277 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0251.532151.4751.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2231.664164.6051.4750.9661.798
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8240.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.211198.9060.8860.5811.08

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 GBP2.27697 ANG
5 GBP11.38485 ANG
10 GBP22.76970 ANG
20 GBP45.53940 ANG
50 GBP113.84850 ANG
100 GBP227.69700 ANG
250 GBP569.24250 ANG
500 GBP1,138.48500 ANG
1000 GBP2,276.97000 ANG
2000 GBP4,553.94000 ANG
5000 GBP11,384.85000 ANG
10000 GBP22,769.70000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / British Pound Sterling
1 ANG0.43918 GBP
5 ANG2.19590 GBP
10 ANG4.39180 GBP
20 ANG8.78360 GBP
50 ANG21.95900 GBP
100 ANG43.91800 GBP
250 ANG109.79500 GBP
500 ANG219.59000 GBP
1000 ANG439.18000 GBP
2000 ANG878.36000 GBP
5000 ANG2,195.90000 GBP
10000 ANG4,391.80000 GBP