British pounds sterling to Netherlands Antillean guilders today
Convert GBP to ANG at the real exchange rate
|1 GBP to ANG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3287
|2.3287
|Low
|2.2779
|2.2363
|Average
|2.3058
|2.2818
|Change
|0.39%
|2.13%
1 GBP to ANG stats
The performance of GBP to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3287 and a 30 day low of 2.2779. This means the 30 day average was 2.3058. The change for GBP to ANG was 0.39.
The performance of GBP to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3287 and a 90 day low of 2.2363. This means the 90 day average was 2.2818. The change for GBP to ANG was 2.13.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|1 GBP
|2.29210 ANG
|5 GBP
|11.46050 ANG
|10 GBP
|22.92100 ANG
|20 GBP
|45.84200 ANG
|50 GBP
|114.60500 ANG
|100 GBP
|229.21000 ANG
|250 GBP
|573.02500 ANG
|500 GBP
|1,146.05000 ANG
|1000 GBP
|2,292.10000 ANG
|2000 GBP
|4,584.20000 ANG
|5000 GBP
|11,460.50000 ANG
|10000 GBP
|22,921.00000 ANG
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / British Pound Sterling
|1 ANG
|0.43628 GBP
|5 ANG
|2.18141 GBP
|10 ANG
|4.36282 GBP
|20 ANG
|8.72564 GBP
|50 ANG
|21.81410 GBP
|100 ANG
|43.62820 GBP
|250 ANG
|109.07050 GBP
|500 ANG
|218.14100 GBP
|1000 ANG
|436.28200 GBP
|2000 ANG
|872.56400 GBP
|5000 ANG
|2,181.41000 GBP
|10000 ANG
|4,362.82000 GBP