Euros to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert EUR to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,952.98 ang

€1.000 EUR = ƒ1.953 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95841.9584
Low1.93051.9116
Average1.94411.9353
Change0.92%1.44%
View full history

1 EUR to ANG stats

The performance of EUR to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9584 and a 30 day low of 1.9305. This means the 30 day average was 1.9441. The change for EUR to ANG was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9584 and a 90 day low of 1.9116. This means the 90 day average was 1.9353. The change for EUR to ANG was 1.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 EUR1.95298 ANG
5 EUR9.76490 ANG
10 EUR19.52980 ANG
20 EUR39.05960 ANG
50 EUR97.64900 ANG
100 EUR195.29800 ANG
250 EUR488.24500 ANG
500 EUR976.49000 ANG
1000 EUR1,952.98000 ANG
2000 EUR3,905.96000 ANG
5000 EUR9,764.90000 ANG
10000 EUR19,529.80000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Euro
1 ANG0.51204 EUR
5 ANG2.56019 EUR
10 ANG5.12038 EUR
20 ANG10.24076 EUR
50 ANG25.60190 EUR
100 ANG51.20380 EUR
250 ANG128.00950 EUR
500 ANG256.01900 EUR
1000 ANG512.03800 EUR
2000 ANG1,024.07600 EUR
5000 ANG2,560.19000 EUR
10000 ANG5,120.38000 EUR