10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Euros

Convert ANG to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 ang
5.28 eur

1.00000 ANG = 0.52799 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:6 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ANG to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.050987.44421.435421.647440.964318.3792
1GBP1.154611.2134100.9661.657381.902181.1133821.2212
1USD0.95160.824131183.20891.36591.567640.917617.489
1INR0.01143590.009904360.01201810.01641530.01883990.01102770.210182

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Euro
1 ANG0.52799 EUR
5 ANG2.63993 EUR
10 ANG5.27987 EUR
20 ANG10.55974 EUR
50 ANG26.39935 EUR
100 ANG52.79870 EUR
250 ANG131.99675 EUR
500 ANG263.99350 EUR
1000 ANG527.98700 EUR
2000 ANG1055.97400 EUR
5000 ANG2639.93500 EUR
10000 ANG5279.87000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 EUR1.89398 ANG
5 EUR9.46990 ANG
10 EUR18.93980 ANG
20 EUR37.87960 ANG
50 EUR94.69900 ANG
100 EUR189.39800 ANG
250 EUR473.49500 ANG
500 EUR946.99000 ANG
1000 EUR1893.98000 ANG
2000 EUR3787.96000 ANG
5000 EUR9469.90000 ANG
10000 EUR18939.80000 ANG