10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Euros

Convert ANG to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 ang
5.06 eur

ƒ1.000 ANG = €0.5058 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
ANG to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

EUR
1 ANG to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51200.5231
Low0.49910.4991
Average0.50660.5136
Change-1.22%-1.24%
1 ANG to EUR stats

The performance of ANG to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5120 and a 30 day low of 0.4991. This means the 30 day average was 0.5066. The change for ANG to EUR was -1.22.

The performance of ANG to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5231 and a 90 day low of 0.4991. This means the 90 day average was 0.5136. The change for ANG to EUR was -1.24.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Euro
1 ANG0.50580 EUR
5 ANG2.52902 EUR
10 ANG5.05803 EUR
20 ANG10.11606 EUR
50 ANG25.29015 EUR
100 ANG50.58030 EUR
250 ANG126.45075 EUR
500 ANG252.90150 EUR
1000 ANG505.80300 EUR
2000 ANG1,011.60600 EUR
5000 ANG2,529.01500 EUR
10000 ANG5,058.03000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 EUR1.97706 ANG
5 EUR9.88530 ANG
10 EUR19.77060 ANG
20 EUR39.54120 ANG
50 EUR98.85300 ANG
100 EUR197.70600 ANG
250 EUR494.26500 ANG
500 EUR988.53000 ANG
1000 EUR1,977.06000 ANG
2000 EUR3,954.12000 ANG
5000 EUR9,885.30000 ANG
10000 EUR19,770.60000 ANG