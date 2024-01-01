Hong Kong dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert HKD to ANG at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ƒ0.2300 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ANG
1 HKD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23040.2306
Low0.22990.2294
Average0.23020.2300
Change-0.10%0.20%
View full history

1 HKD to ANG stats

The performance of HKD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2304 and a 30 day low of 0.2299. This means the 30 day average was 0.2302. The change for HKD to ANG was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2306 and a 90 day low of 0.2294. This means the 90 day average was 0.2300. The change for HKD to ANG was 0.20.

Track market ratesView HKD to ANG chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.20211.7021.9481.2011.774107.242
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
100 HKD23.00220 ANG
200 HKD46.00440 ANG
300 HKD69.00660 ANG
500 HKD115.01100 ANG
1000 HKD230.02200 ANG
2000 HKD460.04400 ANG
2500 HKD575.05500 ANG
3000 HKD690.06600 ANG
4000 HKD920.08800 ANG
5000 HKD1,150.11000 ANG
10000 HKD2,300.22000 ANG
20000 HKD4,600.44000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ANG4.34740 HKD
5 ANG21.73700 HKD
10 ANG43.47400 HKD
20 ANG86.94800 HKD
50 ANG217.37000 HKD
100 ANG434.74000 HKD
250 ANG1,086.85000 HKD
500 ANG2,173.70000 HKD
1000 ANG4,347.40000 HKD
2000 ANG8,694.80000 HKD
5000 ANG21,737.00000 HKD
10000 ANG43,474.00000 HKD