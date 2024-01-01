Swedish kronor to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert SEK to ANG at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ƒ0.1625 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ANG
1 SEK to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16970.1775
Low0.16250.1625
Average0.16610.1714
Change-4.24%-7.56%
View full history

1 SEK to ANG stats

The performance of SEK to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1697 and a 30 day low of 0.1625. This means the 30 day average was 0.1661. The change for SEK to ANG was -4.24.

The performance of SEK to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1775 and a 90 day low of 0.1625. This means the 90 day average was 0.1714. The change for SEK to ANG was -7.56.

Track market ratesView SEK to ANG chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05284.4451.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65789.0681.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.981106.8311.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 SEK0.16252 ANG
5 SEK0.81262 ANG
10 SEK1.62523 ANG
20 SEK3.25046 ANG
50 SEK8.12615 ANG
100 SEK16.25230 ANG
250 SEK40.63075 ANG
500 SEK81.26150 ANG
1000 SEK162.52300 ANG
2000 SEK325.04600 ANG
5000 SEK812.61500 ANG
10000 SEK1,625.23000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Swedish Krona
1 ANG6.15297 SEK
5 ANG30.76485 SEK
10 ANG61.52970 SEK
20 ANG123.05940 SEK
50 ANG307.64850 SEK
100 ANG615.29700 SEK
250 ANG1,538.24250 SEK
500 ANG3,076.48500 SEK
1000 ANG6,152.97000 SEK
2000 ANG12,305.94000 SEK
5000 ANG30,764.85000 SEK
10000 ANG61,529.70000 SEK