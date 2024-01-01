Japanese yen to Netherlands Antillean guilders today
Convert JPY to ANG at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to ANG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0122
|0.0122
|Low
|0.0111
|0.0111
|Average
|0.0115
|0.0114
|Change
|9.72%
|5.27%
1 JPY to ANG stats
The performance of JPY to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to ANG was 9.72.
The performance of JPY to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for JPY to ANG was 5.27.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|100 JPY
|1.22159 ANG
|1000 JPY
|12.21590 ANG
|1500 JPY
|18.32385 ANG
|2000 JPY
|24.43180 ANG
|3000 JPY
|36.64770 ANG
|5000 JPY
|61.07950 ANG
|5400 JPY
|65.96586 ANG
|10000 JPY
|122.15900 ANG
|15000 JPY
|183.23850 ANG
|20000 JPY
|244.31800 ANG
|25000 JPY
|305.39750 ANG
|30000 JPY
|366.47700 ANG
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Japanese Yen
|1 ANG
|81.86030 JPY
|5 ANG
|409.30150 JPY
|10 ANG
|818.60300 JPY
|20 ANG
|1,637.20600 JPY
|50 ANG
|4,093.01500 JPY
|100 ANG
|8,186.03000 JPY
|250 ANG
|20,465.07500 JPY
|500 ANG
|40,930.15000 JPY
|1000 ANG
|81,860.30000 JPY
|2000 ANG
|163,720.60000 JPY
|5000 ANG
|409,301.50000 JPY
|10000 ANG
|818,603.00000 JPY