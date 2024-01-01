Japanese yen to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert JPY to ANG at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
122.16 ang

¥1.000 JPY = ƒ0.01222 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01220.0122
Low0.01110.0111
Average0.01150.0114
Change9.72%5.27%
View full history

1 JPY to ANG stats

The performance of JPY to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to ANG was 9.72.

The performance of JPY to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for JPY to ANG was 5.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
100 JPY1.22159 ANG
1000 JPY12.21590 ANG
1500 JPY18.32385 ANG
2000 JPY24.43180 ANG
3000 JPY36.64770 ANG
5000 JPY61.07950 ANG
5400 JPY65.96586 ANG
10000 JPY122.15900 ANG
15000 JPY183.23850 ANG
20000 JPY244.31800 ANG
25000 JPY305.39750 ANG
30000 JPY366.47700 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Japanese Yen
1 ANG81.86030 JPY
5 ANG409.30150 JPY
10 ANG818.60300 JPY
20 ANG1,637.20600 JPY
50 ANG4,093.01500 JPY
100 ANG8,186.03000 JPY
250 ANG20,465.07500 JPY
500 ANG40,930.15000 JPY
1000 ANG81,860.30000 JPY
2000 ANG163,720.60000 JPY
5000 ANG409,301.50000 JPY
10000 ANG818,603.00000 JPY