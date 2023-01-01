20 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Japanese yen

Convert ANG to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 ang
1662 jpy

1.00000 ANG = 83.11560 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ANG to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.051187.45131.436281.645690.964818.3827
1GBP1.15511.214101.0051.658871.900741.1143521.2316
1USD0.95140.823723183.19981.366451.565680.917917.489
1INR0.01143490.009900540.012019310.01642370.01881830.01103250.210205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Japanese Yen
1 ANG83.11560 JPY
5 ANG415.57800 JPY
10 ANG831.15600 JPY
20 ANG1662.31200 JPY
50 ANG4155.78000 JPY
100 ANG8311.56000 JPY
250 ANG20778.90000 JPY
500 ANG41557.80000 JPY
1000 ANG83115.60000 JPY
2000 ANG166231.20000 JPY
5000 ANG415578.00000 JPY
10000 ANG831156.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
100 JPY1.20314 ANG
1000 JPY12.03140 ANG
1500 JPY18.04710 ANG
2000 JPY24.06280 ANG
3000 JPY36.09420 ANG
5000 JPY60.15700 ANG
5400 JPY64.96956 ANG
10000 JPY120.31400 ANG
15000 JPY180.47100 ANG
20000 JPY240.62800 ANG
25000 JPY300.78500 ANG
30000 JPY360.94200 ANG