5 Netherlands Antillean guilders to British pounds sterling

Convert ANG to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 ang
2.29 gbp

1.00000 ANG = 0.45739 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11 UTC
ANG to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.050387.39771.435451.647140.9641518.3785
1GBP1.1548711.2131100.9451.657941.902451.1134721.2272
1USD0.952050.824334183.21211.36671.568260.917917.4983
1INR0.0114420.009906420.012017510.01642430.01884650.01103080.210286

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / British Pound Sterling
1 ANG0.45739 GBP
5 ANG2.28696 GBP
10 ANG4.57392 GBP
20 ANG9.14784 GBP
50 ANG22.86960 GBP
100 ANG45.73920 GBP
250 ANG114.34800 GBP
500 ANG228.69600 GBP
1000 ANG457.39200 GBP
2000 ANG914.78400 GBP
5000 ANG2286.96000 GBP
10000 ANG4573.92000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 GBP2.18631 ANG
5 GBP10.93155 ANG
10 GBP21.86310 ANG
20 GBP43.72620 ANG
50 GBP109.31550 ANG
100 GBP218.63100 ANG
250 GBP546.57750 ANG
500 GBP1093.15500 ANG
1000 GBP2186.31000 ANG
2000 GBP4372.62000 ANG
5000 GBP10931.55000 ANG
10000 GBP21863.10000 ANG