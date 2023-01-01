20 Netherlands Antillean guilders to British pounds sterling

Convert ANG to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 ang
9.15 gbp

1.00000 ANG = 0.45735 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ANG to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.050687.43721.435591.647220.964118.3808
1GBP1.1548711.2132100.971.657781.902161.1134121.2255
1USD0.951850.824266183.2261.366451.567890.917717.4955
1INR0.01143680.009903950.012015510.01641850.01883890.01102660.210217

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / British Pound Sterling
1 ANG0.45735 GBP
5 ANG2.28677 GBP
10 ANG4.57354 GBP
20 ANG9.14708 GBP
50 ANG22.86770 GBP
100 ANG45.73540 GBP
250 ANG114.33850 GBP
500 ANG228.67700 GBP
1000 ANG457.35400 GBP
2000 ANG914.70800 GBP
5000 ANG2286.77000 GBP
10000 ANG4573.54000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 GBP2.18649 ANG
5 GBP10.93245 ANG
10 GBP21.86490 ANG
20 GBP43.72980 ANG
50 GBP109.32450 ANG
100 GBP218.64900 ANG
250 GBP546.62250 ANG
500 GBP1093.24500 ANG
1000 GBP2186.49000 ANG
2000 GBP4372.98000 ANG
5000 GBP10932.45000 ANG
10000 GBP21864.90000 ANG