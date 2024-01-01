2,000 South African rand to Turkish liras

Convert ZAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 zar
3,417.72 try

1.000 ZAR = 1.709 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8631.4681.6580.96918.135
1 GBP1.17111.243104.0251.7181.9411.13521.229
1 USD0.9420.804183.6751.3821.5620.91317.076
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Turkish Lira
1 ZAR1.70886 TRY
5 ZAR8.54430 TRY
10 ZAR17.08860 TRY
20 ZAR34.17720 TRY
50 ZAR85.44300 TRY
100 ZAR170.88600 TRY
250 ZAR427.21500 TRY
500 ZAR854.43000 TRY
1000 ZAR1,708.86000 TRY
2000 ZAR3,417.72000 TRY
5000 ZAR8,544.30000 TRY
10000 ZAR17,088.60000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South African Rand
1 TRY0.58519 ZAR
5 TRY2.92593 ZAR
10 TRY5.85185 ZAR
20 TRY11.70370 ZAR
50 TRY29.25925 ZAR
100 TRY58.51850 ZAR
250 TRY146.29625 ZAR
500 TRY292.59250 ZAR
1000 TRY585.18500 ZAR
2000 TRY1,170.37000 ZAR
5000 TRY2,925.92500 ZAR
10000 TRY5,851.85000 ZAR