British pound sterling to South African rand Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the British pound sterling to South African rand history summary. This is the British pound sterling (GBP) to South African rand (ZAR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of GBP and ZAR historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
British pound sterling to South African rand exchange rate history
The exchange rate for British pound sterling to South African rand is currently 23.414 today, reflecting a 1.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.492% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 23.746 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 23.164 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.584% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to South African rand
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.