1 thousand Macedonian denars to South African rand

Convert MKD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 mkd
328.71 zar

1.00000 MKD = 0.32871 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MKD to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.046687.09911.435361.660610.964118.751
1GBP1.154211.20785100.5181.656511.916461.1127721.64
1USD0.95550.827917183.2211.371451.586670.921317.9161
1INR0.01148120.009948420.012016210.01647960.01906580.01107050.215283

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South African Rand
1 MKD0.32871 ZAR
5 MKD1.64356 ZAR
10 MKD3.28712 ZAR
20 MKD6.57424 ZAR
50 MKD16.43560 ZAR
100 MKD32.87120 ZAR
250 MKD82.17800 ZAR
500 MKD164.35600 ZAR
1000 MKD328.71200 ZAR
2000 MKD657.42400 ZAR
5000 MKD1643.56000 ZAR
10000 MKD3287.12000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Macedonian Denar
1 ZAR3.04218 MKD
5 ZAR15.21090 MKD
10 ZAR30.42180 MKD
20 ZAR60.84360 MKD
50 ZAR152.10900 MKD
100 ZAR304.21800 MKD
250 ZAR760.54500 MKD
500 ZAR1521.09000 MKD
1000 ZAR3042.18000 MKD
2000 ZAR6084.36000 MKD
5000 ZAR15210.90000 MKD
10000 ZAR30421.80000 MKD