10 Macedonian denars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MKD to CNY at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ¥0.1239 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 MKD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12610.1293
Low0.12360.1236
Average0.12490.1263
Change-1.04%-3.83%
View full history

1 MKD to CNY stats

The performance of MKD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1261 and a 30 day low of 0.1236. This means the 30 day average was 0.1249. The change for MKD to CNY was -1.04.

The performance of MKD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1293 and a 90 day low of 0.1236. This means the 90 day average was 0.1263. The change for MKD to CNY was -3.83.

Track market ratesView MKD to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96310.6791.2170.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1021.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MKD0.12386 CNY
5 MKD0.61932 CNY
10 MKD1.23864 CNY
20 MKD2.47728 CNY
50 MKD6.19320 CNY
100 MKD12.38640 CNY
250 MKD30.96600 CNY
500 MKD61.93200 CNY
1000 MKD123.86400 CNY
2000 MKD247.72800 CNY
5000 MKD619.32000 CNY
10000 MKD1,238.64000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macedonian Denar
1 CNY8.07340 MKD
5 CNY40.36700 MKD
10 CNY80.73400 MKD
20 CNY161.46800 MKD
50 CNY403.67000 MKD
100 CNY807.34000 MKD
250 CNY2,018.35000 MKD
500 CNY4,036.70000 MKD
1000 CNY8,073.40000 MKD
2000 CNY16,146.80000 MKD
5000 CNY40,367.00000 MKD
10000 CNY80,734.00000 MKD