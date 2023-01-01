10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Macedonian denars

Convert MYR to MKD at the real exchange rate

10000 myr
124200 mkd

1.00000 MYR = 12.42000 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 MKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86761.048687.26081.437111.659050.965118.9673
1GBP1.152611.20855100.5711.656321.912111.1123821.8605
1USD0.953650.827438183.21651.37051.582150.920418.0882
1INR0.01145990.009943190.012016810.01646910.01901250.01106030.217363

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Macedonian Denar
1 MYR12.42000 MKD
5 MYR62.10000 MKD
10 MYR124.20000 MKD
20 MYR248.40000 MKD
50 MYR621.00000 MKD
100 MYR1242.00000 MKD
250 MYR3105.00000 MKD
500 MYR6210.00000 MKD
1000 MYR12420.00000 MKD
2000 MYR24840.00000 MKD
5000 MYR62100.00000 MKD
10000 MYR124200.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MKD0.08052 MYR
5 MKD0.40258 MYR
10 MKD0.80516 MYR
20 MKD1.61031 MYR
50 MKD4.02578 MYR
100 MKD8.05156 MYR
250 MKD20.12890 MYR
500 MKD40.25780 MYR
1000 MKD80.51560 MYR
2000 MKD161.03120 MYR
5000 MKD402.57800 MYR
10000 MKD805.15600 MYR