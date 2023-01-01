1 thousand Macedonian denars to Swedish kronor

Convert MKD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
185.75 sek

1.00000 MKD = 0.18575 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.811.36360.914051.643251.339351.518370.793084
1 ZAR0.053163410.07249340.04859530.08736050.07120410.08072150.0421629
1 CAD0.73335313.794410.6703411.205080.9822161.11350.581611
1 EUR1.09420.57811.4917811.797721.465251.66110.8677

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Swedish Krona
1 MKD0.18575 SEK
5 MKD0.92877 SEK
10 MKD1.85754 SEK
20 MKD3.71508 SEK
50 MKD9.28770 SEK
100 MKD18.57540 SEK
250 MKD46.43850 SEK
500 MKD92.87700 SEK
1000 MKD185.75400 SEK
2000 MKD371.50800 SEK
5000 MKD928.77000 SEK
10000 MKD1857.54000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Macedonian Denar
1 SEK5.38348 MKD
5 SEK26.91740 MKD
10 SEK53.83480 MKD
20 SEK107.66960 MKD
50 SEK269.17400 MKD
100 SEK538.34800 MKD
250 SEK1345.87000 MKD
500 SEK2691.74000 MKD
1000 SEK5383.48000 MKD
2000 SEK10766.96000 MKD
5000 SEK26917.40000 MKD
10000 SEK53834.80000 MKD