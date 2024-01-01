Hong Kong dollars to Macedonian denars today

Convert HKD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
7,241.31 mkd

1.000 HKD = 7.241 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.195
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.557
1 GBP1.2729.15611.7091.9461.1711.723105.816
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Macedonian Denar
100 HKD724.13100 MKD
200 HKD1,448.26200 MKD
300 HKD2,172.39300 MKD
500 HKD3,620.65500 MKD
1000 HKD7,241.31000 MKD
2000 HKD14,482.62000 MKD
2500 HKD18,103.27500 MKD
3000 HKD21,723.93000 MKD
4000 HKD28,965.24000 MKD
5000 HKD36,206.55000 MKD
10000 HKD72,413.10000 MKD
20000 HKD144,826.20000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MKD0.13810 HKD
5 MKD0.69049 HKD
10 MKD1.38097 HKD
20 MKD2.76194 HKD
50 MKD6.90485 HKD
100 MKD13.80970 HKD
250 MKD34.52425 HKD
500 MKD69.04850 HKD
1000 MKD138.09700 HKD
2000 MKD276.19400 HKD
5000 MKD690.48500 HKD
10000 MKD1,380.97000 HKD