Hong Kong dollar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Macedonian denars is currently 7.136 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.868% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 7.136 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 7.061 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.631% increase in value.