1.000 ILS = 15.45 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Macedonian denars

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macedonian Denar
1 ILS15.44500 MKD
5 ILS77.22500 MKD
10 ILS154.45000 MKD
20 ILS308.90000 MKD
50 ILS772.25000 MKD
100 ILS1,544.50000 MKD
250 ILS3,861.25000 MKD
500 ILS7,722.50000 MKD
1000 ILS15,445.00000 MKD
2000 ILS30,890.00000 MKD
5000 ILS77,225.00000 MKD
10000 ILS154,450.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MKD0.06475 ILS
5 MKD0.32373 ILS
10 MKD0.64746 ILS
20 MKD1.29492 ILS
50 MKD3.23730 ILS
100 MKD6.47460 ILS
250 MKD16.18650 ILS
500 MKD32.37300 ILS
1000 MKD64.74600 ILS
2000 MKD129.49200 ILS
5000 MKD323.73000 ILS
10000 MKD647.46000 ILS