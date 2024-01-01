Mexican pesos to Croatian kunas today

Convert MXN to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
417.98 hrk

1.000 MXN = 0.4180 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0890.7860.8891.5325.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.3090.8550.9661.6655.469
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1820.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

How to convert Mexican pesos to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 MXN0.41798 HRK
5 MXN2.08990 HRK
10 MXN4.17979 HRK
20 MXN8.35958 HRK
50 MXN20.89895 HRK
100 MXN41.79790 HRK
250 MXN104.49475 HRK
500 MXN208.98950 HRK
1000 MXN417.97900 HRK
2000 MXN835.95800 HRK
5000 MXN2,089.89500 HRK
10000 MXN4,179.79000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mexican Peso
1 HRK2.39247 MXN
5 HRK11.96235 MXN
10 HRK23.92470 MXN
20 HRK47.84940 MXN
50 HRK119.62350 MXN
100 HRK239.24700 MXN
250 HRK598.11750 MXN
500 HRK1,196.23500 MXN
1000 HRK2,392.47000 MXN
2000 HRK4,784.94000 MXN
5000 HRK11,962.35000 MXN
10000 HRK23,924.70000 MXN