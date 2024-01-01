10 Croatian kunas to Mexican pesos

Convert HRK to MXN at the real exchange rate

10 hrk
28.16 mxn

kn1.000 HRK = Mex$2.816 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:11
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 HRK to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.82662.8266
Low2.65472.4951
Average2.73472.6439
Change1.17%12.84%
1 HRK to MXN stats

The performance of HRK to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8266 and a 30 day low of 2.6547. This means the 30 day average was 2.7347. The change for HRK to MXN was 1.17.

The performance of HRK to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8266 and a 90 day low of 2.4951. This means the 90 day average was 2.6439. The change for HRK to MXN was 12.84.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mexican Peso
1 HRK2.81556 MXN
5 HRK14.07780 MXN
10 HRK28.15560 MXN
20 HRK56.31120 MXN
50 HRK140.77800 MXN
100 HRK281.55600 MXN
250 HRK703.89000 MXN
500 HRK1,407.78000 MXN
1000 HRK2,815.56000 MXN
2000 HRK5,631.12000 MXN
5000 HRK14,077.80000 MXN
10000 HRK28,155.60000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 MXN0.35517 HRK
5 MXN1.77585 HRK
10 MXN3.55169 HRK
20 MXN7.10338 HRK
50 MXN17.75845 HRK
100 MXN35.51690 HRK
250 MXN88.79225 HRK
500 MXN177.58450 HRK
1000 MXN355.16900 HRK
2000 MXN710.33800 HRK
5000 MXN1,775.84500 HRK
10000 MXN3,551.69000 HRK