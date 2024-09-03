Croatian kuna to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Mexican pesos is currently 2.816 today, reflecting a 0.365% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 1.837% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.830 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2.765 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.788% decrease in value.