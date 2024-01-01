Mexican pesos to Philippine pesos today

Convert MXN to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
3,340.09 php

1.000 MXN = 3.340 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2951.4761.6640.96718.249
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6571.7271.9471.13121.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0831.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mexican pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 MXN3.34009 PHP
5 MXN16.70045 PHP
10 MXN33.40090 PHP
20 MXN66.80180 PHP
50 MXN167.00450 PHP
100 MXN334.00900 PHP
250 MXN835.02250 PHP
500 MXN1,670.04500 PHP
1000 MXN3,340.09000 PHP
2000 MXN6,680.18000 PHP
5000 MXN16,700.45000 PHP
10000 MXN33,400.90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mexican Peso
1 PHP0.29939 MXN
5 PHP1.49697 MXN
10 PHP2.99393 MXN
20 PHP5.98786 MXN
50 PHP14.96965 MXN
100 PHP29.93930 MXN
250 PHP74.84825 MXN
500 PHP149.69650 MXN
1000 PHP299.39300 MXN
2000 PHP598.78600 MXN
5000 PHP1,496.96500 MXN
10000 PHP2,993.93000 MXN