Mexican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MXN to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
428.61 cny

1.000 MXN = 0.4286 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0880.7860.8891.5325.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.30.8550.9661.6655.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1820.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MXN0.42861 CNY
5 MXN2.14304 CNY
10 MXN4.28607 CNY
20 MXN8.57214 CNY
50 MXN21.43035 CNY
100 MXN42.86070 CNY
250 MXN107.15175 CNY
500 MXN214.30350 CNY
1000 MXN428.60700 CNY
2000 MXN857.21400 CNY
5000 MXN2,143.03500 CNY
10000 MXN4,286.07000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mexican Peso
1 CNY2.33314 MXN
5 CNY11.66570 MXN
10 CNY23.33140 MXN
20 CNY46.66280 MXN
50 CNY116.65700 MXN
100 CNY233.31400 MXN
250 CNY583.28500 MXN
500 CNY1,166.57000 MXN
1000 CNY2,333.14000 MXN
2000 CNY4,666.28000 MXN
5000 CNY11,665.70000 MXN
10000 CNY23,331.40000 MXN