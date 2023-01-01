20 Mexican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MXN to CNY

20 mxn
8.20 cny

1.00000 MXN = 0.41015 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.917251.356783.38650.7917660.874851.514124.9286
1 EUR1.090211.4790790.9080.86310.95381.650695.37316
1 CAD0.7370830.676099161.46270.5835970.6448371.116033.63279
1 INR0.01199230.01100010.0162710.009495130.01049150.01815780.0591055

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MXN0.41015 CNY
5 MXN2.05077 CNY
10 MXN4.10153 CNY
20 MXN8.20306 CNY
50 MXN20.50765 CNY
100 MXN41.01530 CNY
250 MXN102.53825 CNY
500 MXN205.07650 CNY
1000 MXN410.15300 CNY
2000 MXN820.30600 CNY
5000 MXN2050.76500 CNY
10000 MXN4101.53000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mexican Peso
1 CNY2.43812 MXN
5 CNY12.19060 MXN
10 CNY24.38120 MXN
20 CNY48.76240 MXN
50 CNY121.90600 MXN
100 CNY243.81200 MXN
250 CNY609.53000 MXN
500 CNY1219.06000 MXN
1000 CNY2438.12000 MXN
2000 CNY4876.24000 MXN
5000 CNY12190.60000 MXN
10000 CNY24381.20000 MXN