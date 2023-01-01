Mexican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb today

1.00000 MXN = 0.41814 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921351.3758583.23770.805250.887651.546914.8803
1 EUR1.0853511.4932890.3420.87410.963451.678945.29683
1 CAD0.7268230.669667160.49910.5852750.6451651.124333.54712
1 INR0.01201380.0110690.016529210.00967410.0106640.01858420.0586309

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MXN0.41814 CNY
5 MXN2.09070 CNY
10 MXN4.18140 CNY
20 MXN8.36280 CNY
50 MXN20.90700 CNY
100 MXN41.81400 CNY
250 MXN104.53500 CNY
500 MXN209.07000 CNY
1000 MXN418.14000 CNY
2000 MXN836.28000 CNY
5000 MXN2090.70000 CNY
10000 MXN4181.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mexican Peso
1 CNY2.39154 MXN
5 CNY11.95770 MXN
10 CNY23.91540 MXN
20 CNY47.83080 MXN
50 CNY119.57700 MXN
100 CNY239.15400 MXN
250 CNY597.88500 MXN
500 CNY1195.77000 MXN
1000 CNY2391.54000 MXN
2000 CNY4783.08000 MXN
5000 CNY11957.70000 MXN
10000 CNY23915.40000 MXN